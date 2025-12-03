Russell Glen Co. Receives $23.5M Economic Development Grant for South Dallas Mixed-Use Project

DALLAS — Locally based developer Russell Glen Co. has received a $23.5 million economic development grant from the City of Dallas Council to fund infrastructural improvements related to a 90-acre mixed-use project in South Dallas. Known as Rivulet and located directly across from the University of North Texas at Dallas, the development is planned to feature approximately 300 single-family homes, 240 apartments and a 20-acre commercial district. The latter component will include a neighborhood grocery store, retail shops, restaurants, office space and a public library/innovation center. Construction is expected to commence in 2026. Russell Glen is developing Rivulet in partnership with Civitas Capital Group and Republic Property Group.