Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Vermella-Broad-Street-Newark
Russo Development delivered Vermella Broad Street, a 296-unit apartment complex in Newark, 70 percent preleased.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Russo Development Completes 296-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown Newark

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — Locally based firm Russo Development has completed Vermella Broad Street, a 296-unit apartment community located at 355 Broad St. in downtown Newark. The property consists of two five-story buildings that house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and select units offer private balconies. Vermella Broad Street also features 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Rents start at roughly $2,000 per month for a studio apartment. Leasing began last November.

You may also like

Prime Group Acquires Two Self-Storage Portfolios Totaling 1...

Urby Begins Leasing 317-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey...

Pinnacle, Wendover Housing Deliver 112-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Atlas, Andover Sell 252-Unit Huntington Place Apartments in...

STRO Cos., KRE Group Break Ground on 136,714...

Galapagos Signs 15,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

ARCO Acquires Riverside Townhomes in Gibraltar, Michigan, for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Development Site for 232-Bed...

Midas Hospitality Opens 96-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in...