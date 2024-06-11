Russo Development Completes 296-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Locally based firm Russo Development has completed Vermella Broad Street, a 296-unit apartment community located at 355 Broad St. in downtown Newark. The property consists of two five-story buildings that house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and select units offer private balconies. Vermella Broad Street also features 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Rents start at roughly $2,000 per month for a studio apartment. Leasing began last November.