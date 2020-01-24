REBusinessOnline

Rust-Oleum Leases 102,000 SF of Industrial Space in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Rust-Oleum has leased 102,000 square feet of industrial space at 10100 Jelly Belly Lane in Pleasant Prairie. The owner, Jelly Belly Candy Co., will continue to occupy the remaining 132,000 square feet within the building. Kevin Barry and David Buckley of The Barry Co. brokered the lease transaction. Rust-Oleum, a manufacturer of protective paints and coatings, will use the space for its warehouse and distribution operations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020