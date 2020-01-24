Rust-Oleum Leases 102,000 SF of Industrial Space in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Rust-Oleum has leased 102,000 square feet of industrial space at 10100 Jelly Belly Lane in Pleasant Prairie. The owner, Jelly Belly Candy Co., will continue to occupy the remaining 132,000 square feet within the building. Kevin Barry and David Buckley of The Barry Co. brokered the lease transaction. Rust-Oleum, a manufacturer of protective paints and coatings, will use the space for its warehouse and distribution operations.