Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Open at Kahler Grand Hotel in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Ruth’s Chris Steak House is opening at the Kahler Grand Hotel in Rochester. The location marks the second in Minnesota for Ruth’s Chris following one in downtown Minneapolis. The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will feature outdoor seating, a full bar and private dining area. Kraus-Anderson Construction has begun demolition of the Grand Grill in the hotel lobby to make way for Ruth’s Chris. Construction of the steakhouse is scheduled to begin late this summer and be completed in early 2024.

Kahler Hospitality Group recently renovated the 600-room hotel. The four-year renovation project was one of the most extensive renovations ever completed at the hotel, which was originally constructed in 1921. Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate Services represented Kahler Hospitality Group in the lease with Ruth’s Chris.