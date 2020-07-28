RVI Sells Lowe’s Home Improvement Store Near Atlanta for $15.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

NEWNAN, GA. — Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has sold a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Newnan for $15.6 million to an undisclosed buyer. The property is situated at 955 Bullsboro Drive, 35 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. Lowe’s shadow anchors Newnan Crossing, which RVI sold to Halpern Enterprises for $11.6 million in January. Tenants at Newnan Crossing include Hobby Lobby, GNC, American Deli, Metro by T-Mobile, Sally Beauty and Edible Arrangements.