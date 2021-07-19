RW Flats, Urban Villages Sell Vita Flats Multifamily Property in Denver to Cohen Rojas for $19.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located at 101 N. Grant St. in Denver, Vita Flats features 74 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

DENVER — RW Flats and Urban Villages, which also serves as property manager, have completed the disposition of Vita Flats, a Class B apartment property located at 101 N. Grant St. in Denver. Cohen Rojas acquired the community for $19.2 million.

Built in 1961 and renovated in 2009, Vita Flats features 18 studio units, 47 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units. The 11-story, 50,905-square-foot building features an Amazon package hub and a commercial-grade kitchen for resident use on the ground-floor. The new owner plans to renovate the units, as well as potentially add new units to the ground floor of the property.

Patrick Henry, Boston Weir, Foster Gillis and Tommy Vento of Henry Group acted as transaction brokers in the sale.