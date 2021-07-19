REBusinessOnline

RW Flats, Urban Villages Sell Vita Flats Multifamily Property in Denver to Cohen Rojas for $19.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

VitaFlats-Denver-CO

Located at 101 N. Grant St. in Denver, Vita Flats features 74 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

DENVER — RW Flats and Urban Villages, which also serves as property manager, have completed the disposition of Vita Flats, a Class B apartment property located at 101 N. Grant St. in Denver. Cohen Rojas acquired the community for $19.2 million.

Built in 1961 and renovated in 2009, Vita Flats features 18 studio units, 47 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units. The 11-story, 50,905-square-foot building features an Amazon package hub and a commercial-grade kitchen for resident use on the ground-floor. The new owner plans to renovate the units, as well as potentially add new units to the ground floor of the property.

Patrick Henry, Boston Weir, Foster Gillis and Tommy Vento of Henry Group acted as transaction brokers in the sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews