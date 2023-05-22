Monday, May 22, 2023
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

RWE Renewables Signs 69,000 SF Office Lease at Centro in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — RWE Renewables, which develops and operates renewable energy plants, has signed a 69,000-square-foot office lease at Centro, a mixed-use development in Austin that is owned by locally based investment firm Riverside Resources. John Gump, Nate Stricklen and Jon Milonas of CBRE represented RWE Renewables in the lease negotiations. Riverside Resources was self-represented. A quartet of merchandisers and restaurants also recently signed leases to occupy the development’s 15,000 square feet of retail space. 

