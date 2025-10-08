Wednesday, October 8, 2025
The 55,000 square feet of academic and office space for Long Island University (LIU) at Eighty Nine Dekalb, a new apartment tower in Brooklyn, includes three floors dedicated to the university's pharmacy program. RXR and LIU also partnered on The Willoughby, which introduced 476 units to the market in 2021, along with an adjacent LIU athletic field and parking for 564 vehicles.
RXR Begins Leasing 30-Story Apartment Building Near Downtown Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Local developer RXR has begun leasing Eighty Nine Dekalb, a 30-story apartment building located at the nexus of Brooklyn’s downtown area and Fort Greene neighborhood. Designed by local architecture firm Perkins Eastman, the development will have 324 units, 98 of which will be subject to income restrictions. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with private terraces/balconies available in select residences. Amenities will include a fitness center, community lounge, designated dining area, library, coworking spaces, podcast studio, screening room, pet spa, an outdoor fitness space and two patios with grilling stations. Eighty Nine Dekalb will also feature 55,000 square feet of academic and office space for Long Island University. Full completion is slated for early 2026. Rents start at roughly $3,800 per month for a studio apartment.

