5-Cottage-White-Plains
The new apartment buildings in White Plains that are known as 5 Cottage and 25 Cottage are located just three blocks from the newly renovated White Plains Metro-North Train Station and one block from the city's Central Business District.
RXR, Korman Begin Leasing 307-Unit Apartment Building in White Plains, New York

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A partnership between New York City-based owner-operator RXR and Korman Communities has begun leasing 5 Cottage, a 307-unit apartment building in White Plains. The building represents the second phase of a larger development known as AVE Hamilton Green that also features 515 underground parking spaces, 55,000 square feet of open space and 26,000 square feet of commercial space. Units are available in studio to three-bedroom floor plans, as well as in penthouses and live/work loft apartments. Specific residential amenities include indoor gaming areas, coworking spaces, a speakeasy bar, golf simulator, children’s playroom, private chef’s dining room, indoor pool and outdoor grilling and dining stations. RXR and Korman have also leased 85 percent of the 170 units at the first building within AVE Hamilton Green, 25 Cottage. Rents start at $2,366 per month for a studio apartment.

