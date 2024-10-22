Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Constructed in 1896, 620 Avenue of the Americas was designed to utilize monumental architectural expression as a symbol of the 'Cast Iron Era.'
RXR Recapitalizes 500,000 SF Office, Retail Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — RXR has recapitalized 620 Avenue of the Americas, a 500,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, via a new partnership with global investment management firm Hudson Bay Capital Management. The building, which was originally constructed in 1896, is home to tenants such as footwear provider Cole Haan and labor union SEIU Local 32BJ. The partnership has also secured a five-year, $320 million loan facility to fund the repositioning of the property.  Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

