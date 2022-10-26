RXR Tops Out 27-Story Multifamily Project in The Bronx

Construction of Maven, a 200-unit multifamily project, has created more than 500 onsite jobs, with nearly 30 percent of workers residing in The Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer RXR has topped out Maven, a 27-story multifamily project in the Mott Haven neighborhood of The Bronx. Designed by CetraRuddy and built by LRC Construction, Maven will feature 200 units, 60 of which will be rent-stabilized, as well as 81 enclosed parking spots and 721 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include rooftop grilling and dining areas, a lounge, game room and landscaped courtyards. The project, which is RXR’s first in The Bronx, is slated for completion next year.