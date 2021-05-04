Ryan Acquires The Excelsior Group’s Commercial Property Services

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has acquired the commercial property management, property engineering and construction management business of The Excelsior Group (TEG). The transaction, which closed April 29, grows Ryan’s real estate management portfolio by eight office buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet. Minneapolis-based Ryan now manages more than 16 million square feet across the country, including 9 million square feet in Minnesota. TEG is based in St. Louis Park, Minn.