Ryan Breaks Ground on 200-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The six-story Vyne on Haven will be located on Haven Road in Elmhurst.

ELMHURST, ILL. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit luxury apartment complex in Elmhurst. The transit-oriented development is located at 102 Haven Road. Units will range from 600 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities will include a 13,000-square-foot outdoor deck with a pool, cabanas, grilling stations and outdoor heaters, a sixth-floor sky lounge, fitness center, clubroom, coworking space, dog spa and dog run. Ryan A+E Inc. designed the six-story, 320,000-square-foot building. Ryan is the developer and general contractor for the project and will manage the property upon completion, which is slated for 2024.