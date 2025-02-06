Ryan Cos., Alidade Capital Break Ground on Chandler Freeways Business Park in Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Ryan Cos. and Alidade Capital has closed financing and broken ground on Chandler Freeways Business Park, located southeast of Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Chandler.

The project includes converting a former office building, which was originally built by Ryan Cos. in 2003, into an 87,600-square-foot, single-story Class A industrial building, and constructing a 102,875-square-foot Class A industrial building. Chandler Freeways Business Park will feature full concrete truck courts, reinforced speed bays, speculative office suites, warehouse lighting, the capacity for high power, a total of 26 dock-high doors and 301 vehicle parking stalls.

Butler Design Group is the architect of record. Mark Krison, Luke Krison and Armand Doost of CBRE are marketing the project for lease.