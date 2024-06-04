Ryan Cos., Alidade Capital Break Ground on Innovate48 Industrial Park in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A joint venture between Ryan Cos. and Alidade Capital has broken ground on Innovate48 Industrial Park, located at the southeast corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix. Slated for completion in second-quarter 2025, Innovate48 will feature a 163,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility.

The development will offer 25 dock-high doors, 18 trailer stalls, four grade-level doors and a fully secured concrete truck court. Additionally, the fully air-conditioned building will feature LED lighting and a 3,500-square-foot speculative office suite.

Ryan Cos. is the developer and builder on the project. Butler Design Group is serving as architect of record. JLL’s Steve Larsen, Pat Harlan, Kyle Westfall and Jason Moore are handling marketing and leasing for the project.