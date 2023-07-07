Ryan Cos. Begins Construction of 101,136 SF Medical Office Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. has begun construction on a multi-tenant medical office building in Scottsdale.

The two-story, 101,136-rentable-square-foot building is called One Scottsdale Medical. It is 80 percent preleased, with the City of Hope and Exalt Health serving as anchor tenants. They will occupy about 30,000 and 50,000 square feet, respectively. The building will provide additional space for lease to medical tenants.

One Scottsdale Medical is scheduled for completion by third-quarter 2024. Mari Lederman and Katie McIntyre from JLL’s Phoenix office are the project’s exclusive leasing brokers.