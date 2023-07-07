Saturday, July 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
One Scottsdale Medical offers 101,136 rentable square feet of medical office space in Scottsdale, Arizona.
ArizonaDevelopmentHealthcareOfficeWestern

Ryan Cos. Begins Construction of 101,136 SF Medical Office Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. has begun construction on a multi-tenant medical office building in Scottsdale. 

The two-story, 101,136-rentable-square-foot building is called One Scottsdale Medical. It is 80 percent preleased, with the City of Hope and Exalt Health serving as anchor tenants. They will occupy about 30,000 and 50,000 square feet, respectively. The building will provide additional space for lease to medical tenants. 

One Scottsdale Medical is scheduled for completion by third-quarter 2024. Mari Lederman and Katie McIntyre from JLL’s Phoenix office are the project’s exclusive leasing brokers.

You may also like

Novare Group Opens 286-Unit Multifamily Community in Atlanta

JQ Group Completes Development of 263-Unit Madison Point...

ZOM Living Delivers 214-Unit Multifamily Development in Tampa

Joint Venture Receives $32.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Granite Harbor Provides Equity Financing for Metro Houston...

USI Insurance Services Signs 8,321 SF Office Lease...

Lincoln Equities, H.I.G. to Develop 380,000 SF Life...

Agilent Technologies to Undertake $22M Expansion of Manufacturing...

Montezuma Heights Plans $41M Multifamily Project in Prescott,...