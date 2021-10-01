Ryan Cos. Begins Construction of 200-Unit Senior Living Community in Woodbury, Minnesota

Talamore Senior Living Woodbury will include a variety of independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

WOODBURY, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has begun construction of Talamore Senior Living Woodbury, a 200-unit senior living community in Woodbury, an eastern suburb of the Twin Cities. The four-story, 245,000-square-foot property will include 90 independent living units, 70 assisted living units, 26 memory care units and 14 care suites. Along with multiple dining venues, amenities will include a library, wellness and fitness center, spa, clubroom, activity room and large gathering space.

Ryan is the developer, builder and capital markets partner. Ryan Architecture + Engineering is the design architect and provided interior design, landscape architecture and civil engineering services. UrbanWorks will serve as the architect of record. Bell Bank is the lender. Upon completion, Ryan will own the property in partnership with Great Lakes Management and Artemis Real Estate Partners. Great Lakes Management will handle day-to-day operations and Ryan will provide asset management services.