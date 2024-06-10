Ryan Cos. Begins Leasing 345-Unit Rivette Tower Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. has begun leasing Rivette Tower, a 345-unit apartment community located in Austin’s Mueller District. The project comprises two three- and five-story buildings with 2,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 15 percent of the residences (about 50 units) reserved for renters earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, rooftop deck, coworking space and outdoor gathering areas. Construction began in March 2022 and topped out in November 2023. Rents start at $1,900 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.