Ryan Cos. Begins Leasing 347-Unit Oak House Apartments in Leander, Texas

LEANDER, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. has begun leasing Oak House Apartments, a 347-unit multifamily community located north of Austin in Leander. Oak House consists of 10 buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units on a 20-acre site. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, clubroom, coffee bar and a dog park. Ryan Cos. developed the property in a joint venture with Denver-based Brue Baukol Capital Partners. Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects designed the project, and Cadence McShane Construction served as the general contractor. First Horizon Bank provided construction financing. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. The first move-ins will begin this summer.