Ryan Cos. Begins Leasing 502-Unit Renata at Lakewood Ranch Apartments in Metro Tampa

BRADENTON, FLA. — Ryan Cos. has begun leasing Renata at Lakewood Ranch, a 502-unit apartment development located in Bradenton, a suburb of Tampa. The property is part of the 33,000-acre Lakewood Ranch development. Renata’s first buildings and clubhouse are set to open this month. Ryan Cos., along with development partners PGIM Real Estate and ParkSprings Development, expect to fully open the property by July 2024.

Renata will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 740 to 1,285 square feet, as well as a resort-style pool, fitness facilities and a private lakeside beach. Monthly rental rates will range from $2,145 to $2,790, according to Apartments.com.