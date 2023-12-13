Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Ryan Cos. plans to open the first building and clubhouse at Renata at Lakewood Ranch this month.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Ryan Cos. Begins Leasing 502-Unit Renata at Lakewood Ranch Apartments in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

BRADENTON, FLA. — Ryan Cos. has begun leasing Renata at Lakewood Ranch, a 502-unit apartment development located in Bradenton, a suburb of Tampa. The property is part of the 33,000-acre Lakewood Ranch development. Renata’s first buildings and clubhouse are set to open this month. Ryan Cos., along with development partners PGIM Real Estate and ParkSprings Development, expect to fully open the property by July 2024.

Renata will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 740 to 1,285 square feet, as well as a resort-style pool, fitness facilities and a private lakeside beach. Monthly rental rates will range from $2,145 to $2,790, according to Apartments.com.

You may also like

Wayfinder, Read King Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $100M in Bridge Financing...

Regency Centers Begins Redevelopment of 280,000 SF Mall...

JLL Arranges $18.6M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey...

Treo Group Breaks Ground on 400-Bed Student Housing...

Sterling Organization Acquires Shopping Center in Metro D.C....

CREG Purchases Metro Baltimore Industrial Portfolio for $4.3M

Design Firm Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease at...

Caribou Industries to Develop Mixed-Use Property in Downtown...