Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 170,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Chicago

CHICAGO — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has formed a joint venture with Washington Capital Management Inc. to build a 170,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility at Pullman Crossings in Chicago. Pullman Crossings is a 50-acre industrial park that is part of Pullman Park, a 180-acre mixed-use project being developed by Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives.

The new facility marks Ryan’s third phase of Pullman Crossings with the fourth and final phase expected to kick off later this year. The 10-acre site is located in the historic Pullman neighborhood near I-57. The building will feature outdoor eating areas, exterior bike racks, ESFR fire protection and a clear height of 32 feet in the warehouse.

Ryan is serving as developer and builder. Bankers Trust Co. is providing construction financing. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025. Since 2017, Ryan has developed and built three industrial facilities totaling 685,000 square feet at Pullman Crossings, including a Whole Foods Market distribution center, a SC Johnson warehouse and an Amazon last-mile distribution center.