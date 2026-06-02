Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 190,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Bellwood, Illinois

BELLWOOD, ILL. — Ryan Cos. US Inc., in joint venture with Washington Capital Management Inc., has broken ground on a 190,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Bellwood, about 13 miles west of Chicago’s downtown Loop. The project is on the 13-acre site of the former SureBuilt building. The facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet and immediate access to several interstates as well as proximity to the Chicago O’Hare airport. The flexible design will accommodate uses from warehousing and distribution to light manufacturing. Ryan is the developer and builder. Completion is slated for spring 2027.