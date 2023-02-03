REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 210,463 SF Feeding Tampa Bay Headquarters

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Office, Southeast

Upon completion, the Tampa development will serve as the headquarters and primary distribution facility for the nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FLA. — Ryan Cos. U.S. Inc. has broken ground on the new Tampa headquarters for Feeding Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization. Upon completion, which is scheduled for 2024, the facility will comprise 210,463 square feet and serve as the primary distribution facility for the organization. The headquarters will include 41,000 square feet of cold storage warehouse space, offices, 11,000-square-foot kitchen and a mezzanine level. In addition to producing up to 6,000 meals per day, the kitchen will serve as a classroom to teach culinary skills. BDG is the architect of record for the project. Ryan is the design-build firm and is also making a financial contribution to Feeding Tampa Bay.





