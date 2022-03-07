Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 345-Unit Apartment Community in Austin’s Mueller District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Ryan Cos.' new apartment community in Austin's Mueller District, which is a redevelopment of a former airport, will be located adjacent to the former control tower structure.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. has broken ground on a 345-unit apartment community located in Austin’s Mueller District. The project will consist of two three- and five-story buildings with 2,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 15 percent (about 50) of residences reserved for renters earning up to 60 percent of Austin’s area median income. Specific amenities were not disclosed, but the developer stated that the project will offer outdoor gathering spaces, coworking spaces, a rooftop deck and pet care facilities. Completion is slated for late 2023.