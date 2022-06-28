Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 409,000 SF Office Building at Legacy West in Plano

Ryan Tower in Plano is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2024.

PLANO, TEXAS — Ryan Cos. has broken ground on Ryan Tower, a 409,000-square-foot office building within the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. Global tax firm Ryan LLC plans to occupy about half of the 23-story building as its new headquarters, and the Minneapolis-based developer has engaged JLL to market the remaining space for lease. ACORE Capital provided construction financing for the project, which Ryan Cos. is developing in a joint venture with the real estate investment arm of Kansas-based conglomerate Koch Industries. Amenities will include a fitness center, multiple conference rooms, tenant lounge and a café. Gensler is the project architect. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2024 completion.