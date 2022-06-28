REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 409,000 SF Office Building at Legacy West in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Ryan-Tower-Plano

Ryan Tower in Plano is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2024.

PLANO, TEXAS — Ryan Cos. has broken ground on Ryan Tower, a 409,000-square-foot office building within the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. Global tax firm Ryan LLC plans to occupy about half of the 23-story building as its new headquarters, and the Minneapolis-based developer has engaged JLL to market the remaining space for lease. ACORE Capital provided construction financing for the project, which Ryan Cos. is developing in a joint venture with the real estate investment arm of Kansas-based conglomerate Koch Industries. Amenities will include a fitness center, multiple conference rooms, tenant lounge and a café. Gensler is the project architect. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2024 completion.

