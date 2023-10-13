Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 413-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Ryan Cos. has broken ground on The OsLo, a 413-unit luxury apartment complex in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. The four-story project will be situated at the intersection of 135th Street and Antioch Road. Completion is slated for late 2025. The OsLo is being built in partnership with operating partner EPC Real Estate Group.

Smart technology will be fully integrated for residents, enabling them to use a smartphone app for accessing the building and individual units, controlling thermostats and receiving package delivery notifications. A focus on health and wellness will be incorporated into the property to align with the Scandinavian-themed architecture. There will be a spa, yoga studio, golf simulator and sound studio. Additionally, residents will have access to coworking areas, group gathering places, a pool, pond and dog park.

Ryan is serving as the developer, builder and capital markets provider. NSPJ Architects is the architect, Olsson is the civil engineer, Lankford & Associates is the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer and Bob D. Campbell is the structural engineer. Security Bank provided construction financing.