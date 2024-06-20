Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 432,000 SF Schrader Farms Business Park in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. US has received financing and started construction of Schrader Farms Business Park, located at the northwest corner of Queen Creek and McQueen roads in Chandler.

Totaling 432,000 square feet, the three buildings will each feature a privately secured yard, 32-foot clear heights, LED site lighting, air-conditioned warehouse, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample vehicle and trailer parking. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2025.

Ryan Cos. is the developer and builder. Deutsche Architecture Group is the architect of record.