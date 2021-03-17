Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 46,000 SF Medical Office Building Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Missouri

The project in St. Peters is fully pre-leased.

ST. PETERS, MO. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has broken ground on a 46,000-square-foot medical office building in St. Peters, about 30 miles northwest of St. Louis. The project is fully pre-leased to St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center, Advanced Bone & Joint, St. Luke’s Hospital Center for Diagnostic Imaging and Axes Physical Therapy. The development is situated at 5200 Executive Centre Parkway, about a half-mile from Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital. Ryan Architecture + Engineering designed the building, and Ryan Cos. is serving as developer and builder. This is Ryan’s second project in St. Peters and sixth project in partnership with Surgery Partners. Completion is slated for March 2022.