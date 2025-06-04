Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on $68M Housing, Retail Components of Highland Bridge Mixed-Use Project in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc., in partnership with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) for the City of St. Paul, has broken ground on new housing and retail components of Highland Bridge, a 122-acre mixed-use development at the former site of Ford Motor Co.’s Twin Cities assembly plant. The $68 million project is expected to be substantially completed by November 2026.

The nearly 3-acre site at the intersection of Cretin Avenue and Ford Parkway in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood will feature five buildings. Plans call for a 97-unit multifamily building with 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, three standalone retail buildings totaling 14,000 square feet and a 13,000-square-foot daycare center. The project also includes a two-level parking ramp and pedestrian access.

Amenities of the apartment building will include a clubroom, outdoor patio, fitness room, coworking enclaves, a roof deck patio and secured package room.

The initiative is a public-private partnership supported by the City of St. Paul and the HRA, which provided tax-increment financing (TIF) from existing TIF district budget savings. Ryan is serving as developer, builder and designer.

Completed developments at Highland Bridge include The Collection, a 230-unit apartment building with a flagship Lunds & Byerlys; a multi-tenant medical office building anchored by M Health Fairview; and Marvella, a senior living community by Presbyterian Homes. More than 140 for-sale row homes have been completed, with additional custom homes and affordable housing units now occupied. Twenty percent of the housing completed to date is income-restricted affordable housing.