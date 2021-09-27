REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 72,000 SF Cardiovascular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Iowa, Midwest

Completion of The Heart Center at Mercy is slated for mid-2023.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Ryan Cos. US Inc. and Mercy Cedar Rapids have broken ground on The Heart Center at Mercy, a 72,000-square-foot cardiovascular center in Cedar Rapids. A skybridge will connect the center to the main Mercy hospital. Plans call for space for screenings and detection services as well as community education spaces for CPR and defibrillator training. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and completion is slated for mid-2023. Ryan is serving as both designer and builder for the project.

