Ryan Cos., C. S. McCrossan to Develop Minnesota Science and Technology Center in Suburban Minneapolis

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. and C. S. McCrossan Inc. have unveiled plans to build the Minnesota Science and Technology Center in Maple Grove, a suburb of Minneapolis. The 100-acre campus will offer build-to-suit opportunities for scientists, innovators and researchers as well as some light industrial and manufacturing components. For more than 60 years, the project site served as a source of high-quality aggregate, which McCorssan used in the construction of many large road and infrastructure projects in the Twin Cities. In addition to its role as co-developer and land partner, Ryan will also serve as the builder and site planner. A timeline for construction was not released.