Ryan Cos., Castletop Capital Break Ground on 222-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Austin

The site of Grand Living at The Grove in Austin is located at the corner of Bull Creek Road and Jackson Avenue within The Grove, a 76-acre mixed-use development.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. and locally based investment and management firm Castletop Capital has broken ground on a 222-unit seniors housing project in Austin. Grand Living at The Grove will be located within a larger mixed-use development and will offer 186 independent and assisted living units and 36 memory care units. Residences will range in size from 450 to 1,600 square feet. Amenities will include a bistro, library, performance theater, spa, fitness center, salon, pool, therapy rooms, chapel and outdoor amenity spaces. Completion is slated for late 2024.