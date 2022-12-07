REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos., Castletop Capital Break Ground on 222-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Austin

Grand-Living-at-The-Grove-Austin

The site of Grand Living at The Grove in Austin is located at the corner of Bull Creek Road and Jackson Avenue within The Grove, a 76-acre mixed-use development.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. and locally based investment and management firm Castletop Capital has broken ground on a 222-unit seniors housing project in Austin. Grand Living at The Grove will be located within a larger mixed-use development and will offer 186 independent and assisted living units and 36 memory care units. Residences will range in size from 450 to 1,600 square feet. Amenities will include a bistro, library, performance theater, spa, fitness center, salon, pool, therapy rooms, chapel and outdoor amenity spaces. Completion is slated for late 2024.

