Ryan Cos., Cogir, Harrison Street to Build 107-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Tigard, Oregon

TIGARD, ORE. — Ryan Companies US Inc., Cogir Senior Living and Harrison Street have formed a joint venture to build Cogir of Tigard, a 107-unit seniors housing community in Tigard, approximately 10 miles southwest of Portland.

The joint venture has already closed on financing and started construction of the high-end community. The Tigard market area’s senior population is expected to grow by nearly 28 percent over the next five years, according to ESRI.

Cogir of Tigard is Ryan’s first senior living project in Oregon. The community will total 119,506 square feet in a three-story building offering assisted living and memory care services.

Ryan is the builder and developer of the project. Upon project completion, Cogir will lead day-to-day operations. Harrison Street is the capital partner of the project. CBTWO Architects is the architect of record.

This is the first Cogir location in Oregon and 35th in the western United States, with eight additional communities in development.