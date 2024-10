TORRANCE, CALIF. — Ryan Cos. and Cogir Senior Living have open Cogir of South Bay, a seniors housing property located at 21507 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance.

Situated two miles from the beach, the four-story community offers 158 independent living and assisted living residences. Onsite amenities include multiple dining venues, a bistro, fitness center, theater, salon, art room and an outdoor amenity deck with a pool.

Ryan Cos. served as builder for the project.