The second phase of Friendship Village Tempe in Arizona features 64 independent living apartments, four guest suites and 69 underground parking spaces.
Ryan Cos. Completes 142,000 SF Second Phase of Friendship Village Seniors Housing Redevelopment in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has completed the second phase of a master-planned renovation on the 50-acre seniors housing campus of Friendship Village Tempe. 

The newly constructed, four-story, 142,000-square-foot building is 89 percent occupied. LCS Development is leading the project, and the operator is LCS.

Friendship Village Tempe, one of the first continuing care retirement communities in the region, was originally built in 1980. The revitalization of its campus began with Phase I of construction in 2019. Ryan A+E Inc., the design studio of Ryan, was the architect for both phases.

The second phase includes 64 independent living apartments, four guest suites and 69 underground parking spaces. The one- and two-bedroom residences range from 743 square feet to 1,789 square feet.

Phase III construction is scheduled to begin in second-quarter 2025. Details on that phase were not released.

