Thursday, November 21, 2024
Ryan-Tower-Plano
Tax firm Ryan LLC, which is not affiliated with the developer, will be the anchor tenant at Ryan Cos. new tower in Plano and will have signage on the building.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Ryan Cos. Completes 23-Story Office Project at Legacy West in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. has completed a 23-story, 409,000-square-foot office building within the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. Global tax firm Ryan LLC plans to occupy about half of the building as its new headquarters, and JLL is marketing the remaining space for lease. The developer and tenant are not affiliated. ACORE Capital provided construction financing for the project, which Ryan Cos. developed in a joint venture with the real estate investment arm of Kansas-based conglomerate Koch Industries. Amenities include a fitness center, multiple conference rooms, tenant lounge, pickleball courts and a café. Gensler served as the project architect. Construction began in summer 2022 and topped out last fall.

