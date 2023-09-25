Ryan Cos. Completes 30,000 SF Psychiatric Hospital Expansion in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has completed PrairieCare’s youth and young adult psychiatric inpatient hospital expansion in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. Ryan completed the project three weeks ahead of schedule. The nearly 30,000-square-foot expansion includes an additional 30 inpatient beds as well as activity and therapy spaces. The expansion enables PrairieCare to serve an additional 1,000 youth and young adults each year. The hospital is located adjacent to 610 Medical Center, a two-story medical office building that houses PrairieCare, PrairieCare Medical Group and the PrairieCare Foundation. Ryan also built and designed 610 Medical Center. Pope Architects served as the architect and interior designer for the expansion project.