Ryan Cos. Completes 405,992 SF Seniors Housing Property in Bonney Lake, Washington

Located in Bonney Lake, Wash., Wesley at Tehaleh offers 405,992 square feet residential space for seniors.

BONNEY LAKE, WASH. — Wesley Homes, Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS) and Ryan Cos. US have completed construction of Wesley at Tehaleh, a 405,992-square-foot senior living community within the master-planned community of Tehaleh by Newland in Bonney Lake, a suburb of Seattle.

The two-building property sits on 16.8 acres and features 18 memory care apartments, 168 independent living apartments and 42 “catered living” apartments.

“This new community has been in the works for over three years,” says Kevin Anderson, president and CEO of Wesley.

CGA was architect on the project.

The 4,700-acre, master-planned Tehaleh development has flourished over the past decade and has seen an increased demand for senior living.