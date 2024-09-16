Monday, September 16, 2024
Ryan Cos. Completes 502-Unit Renata at Lakewood Ranch Multifamily Community in Bradenton, Florida

by John Nelson

BRADENTON, FLA. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has completed the development of Renata at Lakewood Ranch, a 502-unit multifamily community situated within the Lakewood Ranch master-planned development in Bradenton. Ryan Cos. served as the developer and builder in a joint venture with PGIM and Park Springs.

Situated on 37 acres, Renata at Lakewood Ranch features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across 15 buildings. Resident move-ins began this February. Amenities at the community include a private lakeside beach, heated pool with a jacuzzi, spinning and yoga rooms, free weights, bar games, a golf simulator, putting green, dog spa and park, lawn sports, barbecue areas, walking trail and volleyball courts.

Ryan’s other projects at Lakewood Ranch include Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, Chris-Craft Boats and an Amazon last mile facility.

