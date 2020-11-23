Ryan Cos. Completes Development of Pullman Crossings Industrial Project in Chicago

A new 145,000-square-foot build-to-suit for Amazon is the final building at Pullman Crossings.

CHICAGO — Ryan Cos. has completed the development of Pullman Crossings, a 62-acre industrial project within the larger Pullman Park in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood. Ryan served as master developer in collaboration with Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives. With the recent completion of a 145,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for Amazon, Ryan has developed three industrial facilities totaling 685,000 square feet at Pullman Crossings since 2017. Located at the intersection of I-94 and 103rd Street, Pullman Crossings is part of an area that was originally home to factories that served as manufacturing sites for Pullman rail cars beginning in the late 1800s. Current tenants besides Amazon include Whole Foods Market and SC Johnson.