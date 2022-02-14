Ryan Cos. Completes Three New Healthcare Facilities in Midwest

Pictured is the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in the southwest Chicago suburb of Woodridge.

ILLINOIS, INDIANA AND WISCONSIN — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has completed three new healthcare facilities in the Midwest. The properties include Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Woodridge, Ill.; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Brownsburg, Ind.; and Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Hospital in Mequon, Wis.

The Woodridge facility rises two stories and spans 36,100 square feet at the southwest corner of Route 53 and 75th Street. The property includes offices for primary care physicians and specialists. Additional services include a walk-in clinic, behavioral health, physical therapy, laboratory and diagnostic imaging.

The Brownsburg facility is located just west of Indianapolis. The clinic provides primary care and specialty services such as mental health, orthopedics, podiatry, neurology, cardiopulmonary, women’s health, blood draw, optometry, audiology, radiology, prosthetics and physical therapy to veterans. The building also houses a pharmacy, meeting spaces for 175 staff members, food services, a chem lab, training classroom, locker rooms and police services. Lantz-Boggio Architects served as architect.

The 17,000-square-foot hospital in Mequon is located across the street from the 89,300-square-foot Froedtert Mequon Health Center that Ryan developed in 2017. The suburban Milwaukee facility will house eight inpatient beds, a seven-bed emergency department, laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services. Eppstein Uhen Architects served as the architect for the project, which is scheduled to open in the first half of this year.