Ryan Cos., EPC Real Estate Open The Oslo Luxury Apartment Community in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. and EPC Real Estate Group have opened The Oslo, a 413-unit luxury apartment community in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Featuring Scandinavian-inspired design, The Oslo rises four stories at the intersection of 135th Street and Antioch Road. Amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, spa and sauna room, yoga studio, golf simulator, podcast studio and clubhouse. There are also dedicated coworking spaces, green spaces, a dog park and walking trails. Smart technology is fully integrated throughout the community, enabling residents to control access to their units, adjust thermostats and receive package notifications via a mobile app. Electric vehicle charging stations are also available at the property.

Ryan served as the developer, builder and capital markets partner for the project, working alongside EPC. NSPJ Architects led the design, Olsson provided civil engineering, Lankford & Associates handled mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering, and Bob D. Campbell oversaw structural engineering. Monthly rents start at $1,685, according to the property’s website.