Thursday, March 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Surprise-34-Surprise-AZ
Located in Surprise, Ariz., Surprise 34 will feature two building offering a total of more than 145,000 square feet of industrial space. (Rendering courtesy of Ryan A+E Inc.)
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Ryan Cos., ESI Ventures Break Ground on 145,000 SF Industrial Project in Surprise, Arizona

by Amy Works

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. US, as builder, and ESI Ventures, as owner, have broken ground on Surprise 34, an industrial campus. The project will be located in the Surprise Pointe neighborhood of Surprise, a suburb northwest of Phoenix.

The two-building development will offer more than 145,000 square feet of industrial space. Each building will feature 28-foot clear heights and dock wells for tenants.

Ryan A+E Inc., the design studio of Ryan, is the architect and civil engineer of record for the project.

You may also like

Freedom Financial Arranges $10.6M Acquisition Loan for Northpoint...

Affordable Housing Crisis Prompts Search for Answers 

Chicagoland Industrial Market Remains Resilient

ICP Acquires 1.2 MSF Former Rackspace Headquarters Complex...

Presidium Breaks Ground on 307-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Centennial Yards Co. Unveils Plans for New Entertainment...

BJ’s Wholesale Club to Open Five New Stores...

MDH Partners Inks Two Leases at Georgia Warehouses...

Milhaus, HGI Break Ground on 359-Unit Apartment Project...