Ryan Cos., ESI Ventures Break Ground on 145,000 SF Industrial Project in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Ryan Cos. US, as builder, and ESI Ventures, as owner, have broken ground on Surprise 34, an industrial campus. The project will be located in the Surprise Pointe neighborhood of Surprise, a suburb northwest of Phoenix.

The two-building development will offer more than 145,000 square feet of industrial space. Each building will feature 28-foot clear heights and dock wells for tenants.

Ryan A+E Inc., the design studio of Ryan, is the architect and civil engineer of record for the project.