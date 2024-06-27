Ryan Cos. Opens 200-Unit Vyne on Haven Luxury Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

ELMHURST, ILL. — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has opened Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit luxury apartment community in the western Chicago suburb of Elmhurst. Located at 100 N. Haven Road, the property is steps away from the Elmhurst Metra station. Monthly rents start at $1,800 for studios. Some of the large penthouse units rent for more than $5,000 per month. Amenities include an outdoor entertainment deck with a pool, cabanas, dining areas, grilling stations and firepits; a secondary tranquil outdoor deck known as the Zen Garden; a fitness center with Peloton bikes and a separate training studio; a clubroom with indoor-outdoor connectivity with the pool deck; and a sky lounge with fireplace, resident games and private dining area.

Ryan A+E Inc., the design studio of Ryan, was the architect. MetLife Investment Management and Ryan are the owners of the property. Ryan served as developer and design-builder. Greystar is the operating partner.