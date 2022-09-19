Ryan Cos. Opens 480-Unit Avalyn Apartments in Chula Vista, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

The Avalyn in Chula Vista, Calif., features 480 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and two rooftop decks.

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Ryan Cos. has opened The Avalyn, an eight-building multifamily community within the master-planned Millenia in Chula Vista.

The Avalyn features 480 apartments spread across eight three- and four-story buildings, as well as 14,000 square feet of commercial space. The units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom flats, two-story lofts, live-work units and three-story townhomes.

On-site amenities include a swimming pool, spa, clubhouse kitchen with lounge, Prohibition-style speakeasy, fitness center, community working spaces, two rooftop decks, pickleball court, bike maintenance and storage, community garden, two dog run and wash areas, and a live music studio.

The Avalyn is the result of a development partnership between MetLife Investment Management and Allstate Investments as equity partners, and City National Bank and Vectra Bank Colorado, a division of Zions Bancorporation, as lenders.