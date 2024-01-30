Ryan Cos. Opens 59,657 SF Publix at Master-Planned Development in Wesley Chapel, Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — Ryan Cos. has opened a new Publix grocery store that serves as the anchor tenant of Innovations Commons, a retail center within the 900-acre Epperson Ranch master-planned development in Wesley Chapel. The city in Pasco County is part of the Tampa Bay metro area. In addition to Innovations Commons, Epperson Ranch will feature 4,000 single-family homes, a 200-room hotel and more than 500 apartments at full build-out. Innovation Commons will also include three outparcel developments slated for additional retail, restaurants and professional services.