Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The new Publix serves as an anchor at Epperson Ranch, a 900-acre master-planned community in Wesley Chapel, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseRetailSoutheast

Ryan Cos. Opens 59,657 SF Publix at Master-Planned Development in Wesley Chapel, Florida

by John Nelson

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — Ryan Cos. has opened a new Publix grocery store that serves as the anchor tenant of Innovations Commons, a retail center within the 900-acre Epperson Ranch master-planned development in Wesley Chapel. The city in Pasco County is part of the Tampa Bay metro area. In addition to Innovations Commons, Epperson Ranch will feature 4,000 single-family homes, a 200-room hotel and more than 500 apartments at full build-out. Innovation Commons will also include three outparcel developments slated for additional retail, restaurants and professional services.

You may also like

ECI Group, Griffin Fund Break Ground on $76M...

Rock Creek Delivers Two Life Sciences Facilities in...

St. John, Greenebaum to Develop 70,000 SF Industrial...

Prologis Signs Seaboard Marine to 308,000 SF Lease...

CapStar Real Estate to Develop 765,668 SF Industrial...

California Commercial Investment Group Plans 300-Unit Seniors Housing...

Bay Properties Buys University Shopping Center in Santa...

BancFirst Completes Renovation of 507,038 SF Office Building...

Cohen & Steers, Sterling Acquire 206,962 SF Shopping...