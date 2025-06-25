Ryan Cos., PGIM Real Estate Complete 343,000 SF Northwest Commerce Center in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Ryan Cos. and PGIM Real Estate, the $206 billion real estate investment and financing arm of Prudential Financial, on behalf of of its U.S. core-plus investment strategy, have completed Northwest Commerce Center in Broomfield. Situated within Verve Innovation Park and adjacent to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, the Class A industrial project offers more than 343,000 square feet spread across two buildings.

Each building features a clear height of 32 feet, LED lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system and heavy power with 4000-amp electrical service. The project also includes 68 dock doors and 22 trailer parking stalls.

Ryan Cos. built and developed the property. Carmon Hicks, Patrick McGettigan and Jason White of JLL have been retained to market and lease the project.