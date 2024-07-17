Ryan Cos., PGIM Real Estate to Develop 343,000 SF Northwest Commerce Center Industrial Project in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Ryan Cos. and PGIM Real Estate, on behalf of its U.S. core-plus investment strategy, have formed a joint venture and received financing for the development of Northwest Commerce Center. The Class A industrial development will be located in Broomfield, a suburb north of Denver.

Situated within Verve Innovation Park, Northwest Commerce Center will consist of two buildings offering a total of more than 343,000 square feet with 32-foot clear heights, LED lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system, 22 trailer parking spots and heavy power with 4000-amp electrical service. The buildings are designed to accommodate a wide range of tenants such as warehousing, advanced manufacturing and other industrial uses.

Ryan is the developer and builder for Northwest Commerce Center. Ware Malcomb is the architect of record. Carmon Hicks, Patrick McGettigan and Jason White of JLL have been selected to market and lease the project.

Construction is slated to begin in August, with completion scheduled for second-quarter 2025.