REBusinessOnline

Ryan Cos., PPL Close on Land Site for 136-Unit Affordable Housing Development in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Construction on Phase I and Phase II are expected to begin next year.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc., in conjunction with Project for Pride in Living (PPL), has completed the land acquisition for the development of a 136-unit affordable housing project in St. Paul. Phase I calls for 60 units of supportive housing for residents who earn 30 percent or less of area median income. Phase II will consist of 76 units of workforce housing. Construction on both phases is expected to begin in 2021. The next step is for PPL to submit a public funding application with Minnesota Housing in July.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business