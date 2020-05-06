Ryan Cos., PPL Close on Land Site for 136-Unit Affordable Housing Development in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Construction on Phase I and Phase II are expected to begin next year.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Ryan Cos. US Inc., in conjunction with Project for Pride in Living (PPL), has completed the land acquisition for the development of a 136-unit affordable housing project in St. Paul. Phase I calls for 60 units of supportive housing for residents who earn 30 percent or less of area median income. Phase II will consist of 76 units of workforce housing. Construction on both phases is expected to begin in 2021. The next step is for PPL to submit a public funding application with Minnesota Housing in July.