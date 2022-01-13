Ryan Cos. Sells 11-Building Medical Office Portfolio Across Six States

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. US Inc. has sold a portfolio of 11 medical office buildings to Harrison Street for an undisclosed price. The fully leased buildings total 500,778 square feet and are located in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Ryan developed all of the facilities. Ryan’s healthcare real estate management team will continue managing the properties under the new ownership. John Nero, Ben Appel, Jay Miele, Michael Greeley, Ron Ott and Adam Goss of Newmark represented Ryan in the sale.